Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 34929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFF

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.