Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $109.00 at Bank of America

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.81.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after buying an additional 532,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $30,515,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

