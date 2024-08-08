Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.