Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1,567.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. 478,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

