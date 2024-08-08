Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 169,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.16. 248,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

