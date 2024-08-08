Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,700 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 679,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

