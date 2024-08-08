Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $393,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,047. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

