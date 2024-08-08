Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity at Q2

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE QTWO traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 567,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.54.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.