Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

CMT stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $637,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

