Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Pranam Kolari Sells 10,432 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70.

Coupang Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

