CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $84.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

