Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at $65,216,324.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $812,355 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.