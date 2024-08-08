Critical Contrast: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $10.15, suggesting a potential upside of 101.19%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -145.18% Sandstorm Gold 17.55% 2.07% 1.55%

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.58 million ($0.05) -20.75 Sandstorm Gold $106.58 million 14.08 $41.72 million $0.08 63.07

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Entrée Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

