Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 4,646 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,334 shares of company stock worth $4,071,447. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

