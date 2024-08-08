Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,620.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $9.55 on Thursday, hitting $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,859,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,326,068. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $853.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.