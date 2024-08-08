Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.17 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

