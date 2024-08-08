Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.31 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,059,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,918,582. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of -478.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

