Csenge Advisory Group Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,561 shares of company stock valued at $65,067,213. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $45.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 618,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,592. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,051.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $986.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

