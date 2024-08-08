Csenge Advisory Group Has $455,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,410,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 99,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,367. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

