Csenge Advisory Group Has $535,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pentair were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pentair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,036. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

