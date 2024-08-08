Csenge Advisory Group Has $595,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FMB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.52. 112,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,886. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $52.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.