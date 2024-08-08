Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 418,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,340. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $93.08.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
