Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Intuit Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.67 on Thursday, reaching $626.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $622.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

