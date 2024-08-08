Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,606,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 2,184,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

