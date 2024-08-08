Csenge Advisory Group Sells 388 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.54. 1,444,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,208. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average of $239.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.