CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 22.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,967. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $327.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

