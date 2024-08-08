Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 316 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 6.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $853.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $806.82 and a 200 day moving average of $798.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,509 shares of company stock worth $55,981,794 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.