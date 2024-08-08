Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 2,882,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,192. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

