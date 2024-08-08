Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

CTVA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

