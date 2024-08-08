Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.00.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Cummins stock opened at $292.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

