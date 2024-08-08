Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Down 4%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 22,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 598,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $988.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 3,234,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

