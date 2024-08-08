Cwm LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. 25,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,626. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

