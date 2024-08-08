Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,234 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $61.21. 245,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,030. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

