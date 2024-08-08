Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000.

Shares of FTXL traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $107.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

