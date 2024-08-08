Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $159.81. 54,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,861. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

