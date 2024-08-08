Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 663,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 50,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,235. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

