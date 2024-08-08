Cwm LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,561 shares of company stock worth $65,067,213. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $29.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,096.90. The company had a trading volume of 191,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,049.04 and its 200-day moving average is $985.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

