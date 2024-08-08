Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. 1,287,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,031. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

