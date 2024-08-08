Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 41,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,409 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,015.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 2,394,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,365,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.