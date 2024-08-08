Cwm LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.24% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of HY traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,427. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

