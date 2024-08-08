Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 188.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after buying an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,421. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

