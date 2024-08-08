Cwm LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $134.67. 771,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.46.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

