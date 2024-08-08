Cwm LLC Purchases 4,177 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8,664.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 284,193 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.54. 975,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

