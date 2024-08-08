Cwm LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 775,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,039. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

