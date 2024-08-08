Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,982,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

