Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NKE stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.82. 3,338,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

