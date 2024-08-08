Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,748. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

