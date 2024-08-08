Cwm LLC Sells 11,160 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,773 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,147. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

