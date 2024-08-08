Cwm LLC Sells 35,715 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,041,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $117.99. 314,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

