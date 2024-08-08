CyberDragon Gold Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $3,790.75 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

